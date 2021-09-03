Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

Shares of NM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,253. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

