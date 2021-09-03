IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,754,117 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 471,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895,610. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.