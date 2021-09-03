Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

