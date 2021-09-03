Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 235,748 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $140,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.34. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

