Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 298,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

