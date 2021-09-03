Particl Reaches Market Cap of $15.37 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00678248 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,524,459 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,912 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.