GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Truist

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

