NFTLootBox Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $646,999.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $646,999.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $91.50 or 0.00180701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00132482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.78 or 0.07733105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,723.24 or 1.00171034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.00816675 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.