$124.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $124.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.58 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bandwidth by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

