Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

RA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,238. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

