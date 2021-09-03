PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 975,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of PFN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 12,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

