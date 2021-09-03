Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $21.92

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $24.96. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 671 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

