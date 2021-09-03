Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.93. Generation Bio shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 3,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 5.55.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,559. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.