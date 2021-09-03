Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 173,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,889,120 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $54.86.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

