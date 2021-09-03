New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 8.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 67,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,450,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several brokerages have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 74.3% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 280,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

