Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

