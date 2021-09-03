Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Decreases By 14.8%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 338,204 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

