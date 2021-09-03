The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.71. 111,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $51,284.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

