Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.