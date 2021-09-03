Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,407. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $281.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.