Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

