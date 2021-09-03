Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,945. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.