Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,945. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

