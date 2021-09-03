FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

