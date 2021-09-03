PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:PCN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,538. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.