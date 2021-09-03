Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $108.94

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.94.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $105.20. 51,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,764. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $68,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $40,492,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

