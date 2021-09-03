Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.28.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.41. 19,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,295 shares of company stock worth $8,062,554. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

