Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $58.17

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ichor by 115.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

