Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hormel Foods traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 17153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

