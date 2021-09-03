Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.03 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 216,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 98,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $87.37. 253,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

