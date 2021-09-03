Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

