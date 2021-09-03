BCJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart by 20.3% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,348,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,851,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.