So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 8,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.71 million, a P/E ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

