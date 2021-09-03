Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 2.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as 17.18 and last traded at 17.18. Approximately 2,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,802,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,678,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

