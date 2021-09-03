Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 11.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

