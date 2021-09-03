Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.03. 40,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,681,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

