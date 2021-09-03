Packaging Co. of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,652 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

