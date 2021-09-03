VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 494,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,600,260 shares.The stock last traded at $33.04 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

