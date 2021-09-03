MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,906. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

