Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

SCVL traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $37.15. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

