ArGo (ARGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,694.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $234,694.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00124718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00791326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.