FBR & Co. Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at FBR & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
