FBR & Co. Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at FBR & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

