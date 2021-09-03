Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,734,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $16,354,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.48. 377,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

