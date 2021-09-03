River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

