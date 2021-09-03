Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.67. 315,624 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

