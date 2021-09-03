Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $11.25 million and $20,852.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002096 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057115 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,625,885 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

