Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 14,953 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of IMAX worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,341. The stock has a market cap of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

