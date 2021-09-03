Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

