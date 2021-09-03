$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

