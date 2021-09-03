Church & Dwight Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,779% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.63. 4,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

