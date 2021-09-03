$0.32 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,056. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.